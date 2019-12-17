Police to unveil results of high-end vehicle theft investigation
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 4:00AM EST
Security camera footage shows a suspect taking off in a luxury vehicle stolen from an Oakville dealership.
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police, along with members of other police forces, are set to unveil Tuesday morning the results of a high-end vehicle theft ring.
For months, luxury vehicles have been the target of professional thieves in central and eastern Ontario, and Quebec.
Police have previously said the vehicles are stolen then shipped out of Canada.
More to come...