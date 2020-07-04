OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they will be searching the Ottawa River Saturday for a missing 14-year-old boy, who reportedly didn't resurface after jumping off of the Prince of Wales Bridge Friday night.

In a press release, Ottawa police said their marine, dive and trails unit was called to the Prince of Wales Bridge, which spans the river between Ottawa and Gatineau, Qc. at around 9:19 p.m. Friday on reports of a possible drowning. Police said a group of youths was on the bridge and some were jumping into the river. One of them did not resurface.

Police said frontline officers, members of the marine, dive and trails unit, as well as members of the Ottawa Fire Service, Gatineau Police Service, and Gatineau Fire Service searched the water and shoreline by boat, by foot, and by air with a drone, but did not find the boy.

The search continues Saturday and police said the central criminal investigations unit is looking into the matter.

The boy's family has been advised of the incident, police said, and counsellors have been made available to them and the boy's friends.

The boy has not been identified.