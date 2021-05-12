OTTAWA -- A motorist is facing a stunt driving charge after being observed going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on an Ottawa road.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said a vehicle was stopped by officers going 159 km/h on Heron Road, near Prince of Wales Drive.

The speed limit on the road is 60 km/h.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.