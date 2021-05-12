Advertisement
Police stop vehicle going nearly 100 km/h over speed limit on Heron Road
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 3:28PM EDT
Ottawa Police say a motorist was spotted going 159 km/h on Heron Road. (Photo courtesy: OPSTrafficCM)
OTTAWA -- A motorist is facing a stunt driving charge after being observed going nearly 100 km/h over the speed limit on an Ottawa road.
The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said a vehicle was stopped by officers going 159 km/h on Heron Road, near Prince of Wales Drive.
The speed limit on the road is 60 km/h.
The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for a week.