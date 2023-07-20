Police stop driver going 137 km/h in Hwy. 174 construction zone

Two drivers will spend a month this summer without their driver's license after being charged with stunt driving on Ottawa roads.

The Ottawa police traffic unit says an officer stopped a young driver going 102 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the area of Heron Road and Walkley Road on Wednesday.

In Ottawa's east end, an officer stopped a driver going 137 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in a construction zone on Hwy. 174.

"Summer fun in the sun doesn't mean putting road workers at risk," police said. "Slow down…these are our Moms, Dads, Brothers and Sisters – they deserve a safe work environment."

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.