Police: Serious crash on Hazeldean Road in Kanata
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Monday, February 1, 2021 10:31PM EST Last Updated Monday, February 1, 2021 10:33PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is investigating what it is calling a serious crash in the 400 block of Hazeldean Road.
Police say there will be road closures westbound at Hazeldean Road and Carbrooke Street. In addition, eastbound traffic on Hazeldean Road is being re-directed until further notice.
More to come…