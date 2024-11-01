Police seize two weapons during investigation near Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau, Que.

A 39-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to an incident near the Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday

Gatineau police (SPVG) say officers responded to the trailer area around the arena site at approximately 12:50 p.m. after the emergency centre received a call for a gunshot.

"Thanks to the description, the police located a 39-year-old man in the area known to the SPVG," police said in a media release on Friday. "He was in possession of an electric pulse weapon. During his arrest, the man made threats towards the police."

Officers seized a handgun and an air gun at the scene, according to police.

The suspect is facing several charges, including threats to police officers, obstruction of police officers, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say officers were able to locate the alleged victim of the robbery in the area, but she "refused to cooperate with police."