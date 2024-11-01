Police seize two weapons during investigation near Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau, Que.
A 39-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to an incident near the Robert Guertin Arena in Gatineau, Que. on Thursday
Gatineau police (SPVG) say officers responded to the trailer area around the arena site at approximately 12:50 p.m. after the emergency centre received a call for a gunshot.
"Thanks to the description, the police located a 39-year-old man in the area known to the SPVG," police said in a media release on Friday. "He was in possession of an electric pulse weapon. During his arrest, the man made threats towards the police."
Officers seized a handgun and an air gun at the scene, according to police.
The suspect is facing several charges, including threats to police officers, obstruction of police officers, possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say officers were able to locate the alleged victim of the robbery in the area, but she "refused to cooperate with police."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Roof collapse at Serbian railway station kills at least 8
A concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed Friday, killing at least eight people.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
B.C. landlord who evicted longtime tenant, hiked rent and re-listed unit ordered to pay $16K
A landlord from B.C.’s Lower Mainland who evicted a longtime tenant only to rent out the same unit months later for more money has been ordered to compensate him $16,480.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
Mariah Carey officially kicks off the countdown to Christmas
Mariah Carey is finally ready.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
-
19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in
A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.
-
Razorblade, cannabis found in Halloween treat bags: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a razorblade and pre-rolled cannabis joints were found in separate treat bags on Halloween.
Toronto
-
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
-
Man and woman stabbed after suspect chases strangers, enters home in Brampton: police
Two people were taken to hospital after police responded to a man following around strangers in Brampton late Thursday night.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on the REM and Metro's green line
Public transit users in Montreal are faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro are shut down.
-
Gilles Villeneuve statue stolen in front of museum dedicated to his memory
The bronze statue of the famous Formula 1 driver Gilles Villeneuve that was erected in front of the museum dedicated to his memory, in Berthierville, Que. was stolen.
-
Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
There will be several major road closures in and around the Montreal area, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) towards downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
Engineer fined $5K for falsely reporting tailings dam near Parry Sound, Ont., had been repaired
An engineer who filed false reports that said a tailings dam protecting the Magnetawan River had been repaired has been fined $5,000.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 25-year-old man charged with first-degree murder of Windsor senior
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of a 69-year-old man in south-central Windsor.
-
Weapons and drugs found during Chatham-Kent traffic stop
While patrolling for stolen vehicles in the Bothwell area around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 29, police saw a pickup truck approaching. After getting the license plate, an office tried to make a U-turn, but the truck sped away.
-
Ontario gives $240,000 for Tecumseh Beautification Project
The Town of Tecumseh is getting $240,000 from Ontario for a beautification project through the Rural Economic Development (RED) program.
London
-
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
-
St. Thomas apartment closed after alleged renovictions lead to 'severe fire code deficiencies'
The St. Thomas Fire Department says it was an extreme case of renoviction that led to the closure of an apartment building in the south end of the city, following numerous safety violations.
-
'This checks off all of the boxes': Converting vacant offices into residences in downtown London
The city of London is contributing more than $3 million for an office to residential conversion downtown.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
-
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
-
UPDATE
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Federal offender arrested after breaching release in July
A federal offender wanted for breaching his statutory release in July has been apprehended.
-
Here are ways to dispose of your pumpkins
Now that Halloween is over and done with, many will be looking for ways to be rid of their pumpkins.
-
Resident charged with arson in Orillia apartment complex fire
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a resident of the apartment building on King Street with arson.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
-
'Phantom of the Paradise' marking 50th anniversary in Winnipeg
A 1970s film that found a cult following in Winnipeg is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of special events.
Calgary
-
New Calgary report explores warning signs of domestic violence
A new domestic violence report out of the University of Calgary could help flag early warning signs.
-
2 saved from burning home in Penbrooke Meadows
Firefighters needed to rescue the occupants of a burning home in Penbrooke Meadows after one of the evacuees climbed out of an upstairs window and was stranded on the roof.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
-
19-year-old woman hurt in hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton
A 19-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash northwest of Edmonton last week.
Regina
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
'Something we've never experienced': Regina Humane Society dealing with large number of puppies, asking for help
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is asking for help as it deals with a large number of puppies currently in its care.
-
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Bobby Cameron will serve as FSIN Chief for a third term following election win
Bobby Cameron will serve another term as Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), following an election at Saskatoon’s TCU place on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.
-
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.
-
Canada's youngest dangerous offender, who sexually assaulted baby, seeks prison leave
A convict who became Canada 's youngest designated dangerous offender after sexually assaulting a three-month-old baby is seeking escorted leave from prison to attend Indigenous cultural ceremonies in Vancouver.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.