

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say they seize two handguns during two different incidents Saturday morning.

The first incident happened during a traffic stop near Lester Road and Albion Road. Officer found marijuana in a vehicle. While they were arresting the driver and one passenger, police found a .32 handgun revolver on the passenger.

A few hours later round 3 a.m. in the ByWard Market, police were called to a parking garage on the 100 block of George St. A man was seen brandishing a handgun. Police found the handgun in the back of his pants. He was taken in custody.

Both incidents remain under investigation.