OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they've seized two guns following a traffic stop in downtown Ottawa.

Police say a vehicle was pulled over in the area of Queen Street and Bank Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, police say two guns were found—one of them loaded—as well as a quantity of drugs.

Three men were charged with a variety of firearms offenses, as well as possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Police say these two guns were among five guns seized over the weekend. Since the start of the year, the Ottawa Police Service says 28 guns have been removed from the streets.