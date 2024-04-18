Police seize several weapons from Lyndhurst, Ont. man accused of harassment

Ontario Provincial Police have seized several weapons from a 50-year-old man in Lyndhurst, Ont. who is accused of harassing someone and trying to break into their home several times.

The investigation began March 16. The accused was given a warning regarding trespassing and criminal harassment.

In the weeks that followed, police said several attempted break-ins were reported at the victim's home. Police also learned the man had at least one firearm and was not a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) holder.

Police searched the man's home on Sunday, seizing a lengthy list of weapons including four rifles, a shotgun, two air guns and a crossbow, along with ammunition and a small quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.

The accused, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, careless storage of a firearm, criminal harassment, possession of a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He's also facing two counts of trespassing and a drug possession charge.

He's due in court in Brockville, Ont. on Friday.

Lyndhurst, Ont. is approximately 130 km southwest of downtown Ottawa.