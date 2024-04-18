OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police seize several weapons from Lyndhurst, Ont. man accused of harassment

    An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
    Ontario Provincial Police have seized several weapons from a 50-year-old man in Lyndhurst, Ont. who is accused of harassing someone and trying to break into their home several times.

    The investigation began March 16. The accused was given a warning regarding trespassing and criminal harassment.

    In the weeks that followed, police said several attempted break-ins were reported at the victim's home. Police also learned the man had at least one firearm and was not a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence (PAL) holder.

    Police searched the man's home on Sunday, seizing a lengthy list of weapons including four rifles, a shotgun, two air guns and a crossbow, along with ammunition and a small quantity of psilocybin mushrooms.

    The accused, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, careless storage of a firearm, criminal harassment, possession of a dangerous weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    He's also facing two counts of trespassing and a drug possession charge.

    He's due in court in Brockville, Ont. on Friday.

    Lyndhurst, Ont. is approximately 130 km southwest of downtown Ottawa.

