Police seize replica firearm after road rage incident in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a firearm was pointed at a driver during a road rage incident in Ottawa's west end.

Police say a driver called 911 at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday reporting a road rage incident in the area of Merivale Road and Carling Avenue.

"The driver stated that a firearm was pointed at them," police said on Twitter.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later, and the driver was arrested. Police say a replica firearm was recovered.

The investigation continues.