Police seize over 3,400 grams of cannabis from prohibited driver near Long Sault, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized 3,415 grams of cannabis products from a driver following a traffic stop in the Township of South Stormount.

A social media post by OPP East Region says the driver was pulled over for speeding near Long Sault, Ont., about 14 kilometres west of Cornwall.

Police seized marijuana, edible cannabis products and vape pens, valued at over $12,000.

The driver was a prohibited driver and has been charged.

Police did not provide more details.