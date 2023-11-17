OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police seize over 3,400 grams of cannabis from prohibited driver near Long Sault, Ont.

    Police say over $12,000 worth of cannabis products were seized by a driver in eastern Ontario. (X/OPP East Region) Police say over $12,000 worth of cannabis products were seized by a driver in eastern Ontario. (X/OPP East Region)

    Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized 3,415 grams of cannabis products from a driver following a traffic stop in the Township of South Stormount.

    A social media post by OPP East Region says the driver was pulled over for speeding near Long Sault, Ont., about 14 kilometres west of Cornwall.

    Police seized marijuana, edible cannabis products and vape pens, valued at over $12,000.

    The driver was a prohibited driver and has been charged.

    Police did not provide more details.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News