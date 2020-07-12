OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say guns were seized after officers responded to reports of gunshots at a home north of Belleville, Ont. overnight.

In a press release, the OPP said officers were called to a home on Highway 62 in Tudor and Cashel Township at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a domestic dispute and a report of gunshots.

An individual had already fled by the time police arrived. No injuries were reported and police said they do not believe there is a risk to public safety at this time.

The press release said "firearms were located and seized." Responding to questions from CTV News, OPP Media Relations Coordinator Bill Dickson did not specify how many or what kinds of guns were seized, saying it will be part of evidence presented to court, but said "multiple" firearms were seized and that evidence of gunshots was found at the scene.

No other details about a suspect were immediately provided.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Map for reference purposes only.