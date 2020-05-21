OTTAWA -- Three people were arrested after Quebec police seized cocaine and methamphetamine tablets from five locations across Gatineau.

The Surete du Quebec says the Outaouais Regional Mixed Squad, in collaboration with Gatineau Police, conducted raids in connection to a narcotics investigation on Wednesday. The investigation started back in October following a tip from the public.

Officers conducted searches at four homes and in a vehicle on rues Gallichan, du Geai-Bleu, chemin Pink and Hotel-de-Ville.

Police say officers seized 100,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 200 grams of crack cocaine, Canadian money and equipment.

A 31-year-old man and two women, ages 28 and 40, were arrested.