Police seize meth, cocaine and guns from home near Kingston, Ont.

A 35-year-old man is facing drugs and gun charges after police raided a home northwest of Kingston.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Love Road in Loyalist Township on Thursday, OPP said in a news release. The raid happened after police started an investigation into possible drug trafficking earlier this month.

Police seized more than 600 grams of methamphetamine and 50 grams of cocaine. Officers also seized five firearms, ammunition, brass knuckles and other paraphernalia.

Timothy Reid, 35, was arrested and is facing several gun and drug charges. He appeared in court and was held in custody pending a bail hearing.