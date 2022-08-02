Police seize handgun, lay stunt driving charges, and pour out 70 open drinks over long weekend

Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.

Ottawa police say neighbourhood resource team officers encountered the men Sunday evening on ByWard Market Square between George and York streets. An interaction with the officers led to their arrest, police said in a tweet.

The men, 19 and 20 years old, are charged with possession of a loaded regulated firearm, careless handling of a firearm, careless handling of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a restricted weapon without a licence.

Over the long weekend, officers in the ByWard Market also laid one impaired driving charge and dumped more than 70 drinks for open liquor violations. Several disturbances were also broken up, police said.

16 STUNT DRIVING CHARGES OVER LONG WEEKEND

The police service's "Project Noisemaker" road enforcement blitz netted 16 stunt drivers over the long weekend, police said.

Officers were in the Barrhaven, Riverside South, Kanata, Orleans, & Heron Road areas.

In addition to the 16 stunt drivers, police also handed out 40 speeding tickets and 58 other provincial offence notices. Three suspended drivers were charged.

"High-speed drivers were stopped on Limebank, Strandherd, Greenbank, Heron, Woodroffe, Hazeldean, as well as the 416 & 174," OPS said.

One of the stunt drivers was allegedly going 144 km/h on Limebank Road.