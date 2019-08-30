Police seize guns, drugs in south-end bust; three charged
Police seized guns, cash, and drugs in a south-end bust Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo: Ottawa Police)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 10:25AM EDT
Ottawa Police have laid a long list of charges against two Ottawa men and one woman following a bust in the city’s south end Thursday.
Police say they searched a home on Schooner Cres.–near Earl Armstrong and Spratt–at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Three loaded handguns were seized, along with a set of brass knuckles, quantities of cocaine, oxycodone pills, cannabis, and cash.
Juan Millan, 26; Tyann Strachan, 24 and; Simran Sharma, 21, have been jointly charged with”
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Sched I x3
- Possess Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x3
- Careless Storage x3
- Possession of a Weapon x3
- Possess Firearm Knowing Its Possession Unauthorized x3
- Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm x3
- Possession of a Firearm x3
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing No Authority
- Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority
- Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis
- Possess Proceeds Under $5000
Strachan is also facing charges of resisting arrest, a second count of possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000, and three counts of breach of recognizance.
All three are scheduled to appear in court Friday.