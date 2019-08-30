

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have laid a long list of charges against two Ottawa men and one woman following a bust in the city’s south end Thursday.

Police say they searched a home on Schooner Cres.–near Earl Armstrong and Spratt–at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Three loaded handguns were seized, along with a set of brass knuckles, quantities of cocaine, oxycodone pills, cannabis, and cash.

Juan Millan, 26; Tyann Strachan, 24 and; Simran Sharma, 21, have been jointly charged with”

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in a Sched I x3

Possess Restricted Firearm with Ammunition x3

Careless Storage x3

Possession of a Weapon x3

Possess Firearm Knowing Its Possession Unauthorized x3

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm x3

Possession of a Firearm x3

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon Knowing No Authority

Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis

Possess Proceeds Under $5000

Strachan is also facing charges of resisting arrest, a second count of possession of the proceeds of crime under $5000, and three counts of breach of recognizance.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Friday.