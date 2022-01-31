Ontario Provincial Police arrested six people and seized drugs, a shotgun and cash in a raid last week at a Prescott, Ont. home.

Police say their investigation started in the fall.

Officers executed a search warrant just after 4 p.m. last Thursday at home on Boundary Street.

Police say they seized MDMA, psilocybin, various forms of cocaine and non-prescribed medication. They also found digital scales, cash, ammunition and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Six men between the ages of 27 and 39 were arrested. Three of them are facing drug trafficking and possession charges, the other three are facing both drug and gun charges.

Three of the men are from Prescott. The other three are from Kingston, Brockville and Augusta Township.