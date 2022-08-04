Police seize drugs, stolen goods in raid in Bancroft, Ont.

Ten people are facing charges after police seized a quantity of illegal drugs and recovered stolen property in Bancroft.

Ontario Provincial Police officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Bridge Street East in Bancroft on Tuesday.

Police say officers seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and psilocybin.

"They also recovered small gold and silver bars, hundreds of dollars in cash and a variety of stolen property," the OPP said.

Police say while the investigation is continuing, two local break-ins have been resolved.

Twelve people were arrested at the home, and police say 10 are facing charges.