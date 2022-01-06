Gatineau police seized drugs, a revolver and a semi-automatic 12-gauge rifle during a traffic stop in the city this week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received information that an individual in a vehicle in the Gatineau sector was in possession of a firearm and possibly drugs.

Officers stopped the vehicle near Montee Paiement.

Police say after officers discovered a handgun and cannabis in the vehicle, Hannu, the Gatineau police dog, assisted with the search of the vehicle.

Officers seized 235 Xanax tablets, 112 fentanyl tablets, 1,027 speed tablets, 733 grams of cannabis, a revolver, a semi-automatic 12-gauge rifle and three magazines.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was released on a promise to appear in court. Police say charges relating to drug possession, drug trafficking and possession of a weapon will be referred to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et penales for investigation.