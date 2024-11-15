OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police seize drugs and cash in raids targeting drug network in Gatineau, Que.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday, July 27, 2024. This photo of an SQ crest was taken during a press conference on February 29, 2024, in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday, July 27, 2024. This photo of an SQ crest was taken during a press conference on February 29, 2024, in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    Police seized more than 4.5 kilograms of bulk cannabis, cocaine and $25,000 in cash during a series of raids targeting a drug trafficking network linked to the Hells Angels in Gatineau, Que., according to police.

    The Sûreté du Québec says officers conducted four searches in the western Quebec city on Thursday, at two homes, a business on Boulevard de l’Aéroport and a warehouse on Rue Jean-Louis Mallet.

    Officers seized approximately 150 methamphetamine tablets, more than 190 grams of cocaine, more than 4.5 kilograms of bulk cannabis, nearly 100 prescription medication tablets, various items related to drug trafficking and a firearm.

    "The purpose of the operation was to search for additional evidence related to individuals suspected of drug trafficking," police said in a media release.

    "The items that were seized could help demonstrate the involvement of one or more persons in drug trafficking activities in different sectors."

    There was no word on any arrests. Police say the investigation related to the four searches continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News