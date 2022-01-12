Gatineau police conducting a traffic stop for a possible curfew violation this week discovered cannabis and a loaded revolver inside the vehicle.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a vehicle travelling on Greber Boulevard was stopped for a check in connection with non-compliance with the overnight curfew and an unspecified traffic violation.

Police say a "large amount" of cannabis was found in the vehicle.

"When the individual was arrested for possession of illicit cannabis, a revolver was also located in the vehicle," police said in a media release.

Police say a search of the vehicle located 78 grams of dried cannabis, a loaded revolver, three cartridges and handmade brass knuckles.

The driver, a man in his 40s, will face several charges related to possession of a firearm and cannabis.

Under Quebec's curfew, people are not allowed to leave their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. except in cases that justify travel. Those exceptions include travelling to and from work, going to or returning from a hospital and visiting a sick or injured relative.