Police seize 326 cases of beer during eastern Ontario traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer intended to be served at an upcoming wedding after officers responded to a call for a rental van driving on an eastern Ontario highway with a blown tire.

Officers with the Lennox and Addington County OPP responded to a call for the traffic hazard on Hwy. 401 at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the officer found rim marks on the westbound shoulder on Hwy. 401, with the marks becoming flatter indicating the rim was worn off.

"A traffic stop was initiated as the van was still moving. The rear left wheel was beginning to smoke from heat," the OPP said. "The vehicle did stop for police without incident."

Ontario Provincial Police seized 326 cases of beer with French labels during a traffic stop on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario this week. (Ontario Provincial Police/release)

Police say as the officer was speaking with the driver, they noticed four cases of beer in the front passenger seat area, and all of the cases had labels in French only.

"When questioned about the beer, the driver was evasive. When confronted about the transportation of the beer from Quebec, the driver again became evasive," the OPP said. "A further search of the vehicle for liquor found the entire back of the van filled with beer cases."

There were 326 cases of beer of various brands with bottles and cans.

Police say the driver admitted that the liquor was not purchased at or through an authorized outlet for the sale of liquor in Ontario.

"He further admitted that the beer was for a wedding and not for his personal use," the OPP said.

The driver is facing charges of unlawfully possessing liquor, unlawfully purchasing liquor and operating an unsafe vehicle. The driver will appear in provincial court to address the charges.