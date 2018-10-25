

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a pair of searches–one in Mechanicsville and one in Barrhaven–have yielded more than 3 kilograms of cocaine.

Police searched a home on Hinchey Ave. and another on Masonbrook St. Wednesday. Three people have been charged.

In addition to 3.5kg of cocaine, police say they found $45,000 in Canadian cash.

John Kabbouchi, 31, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

John Mauviel, 31, is charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jason Teitlebaum, 29, is charged with one count of possession of the proceeds of crime.