Police seize 2.5 kg of fentanyl, nine weapons in eight-month investigation in Ottawa

Ottawa police show off the weapons, drugs and cash seized during an eight-month investigation into firearm trafficking and a fentanyl distribution network operating in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/release) Ottawa police show off the weapons, drugs and cash seized during an eight-month investigation into firearm trafficking and a fentanyl distribution network operating in Ottawa. (Ottawa Police Service/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina