Police sees spike in 'grandparent' scam reports in Napanee, Loyalist area this week

Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public the so-called "grandparent" scam is circulating in Lennox and Addington County, following multiple reports of attempted scams this week.

In the "grandparent scam", the victim will receive a "frantic phone call" from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one, and ask for money.

"The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap like a car accident or are having trouble returning from a foreign country and need money right away," the OPP said in a statement on Saturday.

"The scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone. In some cases, someone pretending to be a lawyer or police officer may also be part of the phone call."

Police say the victim may be told to withdraw a sum of money and leave it in a mailbox, on a doorstep or through money transfer.

Ontario Provincial Police says people should be aware of these warning signs:

Urgency - The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim not to verify the story.

The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim not to verify the story. Fear - The scammer plays on the victim's emotions by generating a sense of fear.

The scammer plays on the victim's emotions by generating a sense of fear. Secrecy - The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation

The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation Request for Money - Money can be requested by money transfer or the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment

Police recommend that people be careful with what you post online, as suspects can us details shared on social media platforms and dating sites for information.

Lennox and Addington is located west of Kingston, and includes Greater Napanee, Loyalist and Amherstview.