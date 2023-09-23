Ottawa

    • Police seeking witnesses to south Ottawa shooting

    Ottawa police on scene of a shooting investigating on Bank Street near Albion Road South. Sept. 22, 2023. (Matt/CTV Viewer) Ottawa police on scene of a shooting investigating on Bank Street near Albion Road South. Sept. 22, 2023. (Matt/CTV Viewer)

    Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.

    Officers were called to the 2500-block of Bank Street, near Albion Road South, just after 10 p.m. Friday on reports of gunshots. 

    A CTV News Ottawa viewer who lives nearby reported hearing around nine shots.

    Ottawa paramedics said a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg injury. He is in stable condition.

    The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation. Witnesses are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

