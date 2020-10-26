OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a hit-and-run in September to come forward.

Police said in a press release on Monday that the crash happened at around 8:17 p.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue.

The driver of a grey Honda Civic allegedly accelerated while turning into the crosswalk, hitting a pedestrian who was crossing the street. The driver then allegedly left the scene, police said. The pedestrian's injuries were considered minor.

Police said they want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time or anyone who has any information that could aid investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481 or by email at collisions@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.