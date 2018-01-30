

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for help identifying a suspect who is accused of distracting an elderly man in order to steal and use his bank card.

Police say a man in his 80s was using an ATM at a bank in Kanata on October 7, 2017, when the suspect allegedly looked over his shoulder to obtain his PIN.

The suspect is then accused of distracting the victim and stealing his card, convincing the victim his card was eaten by the ATM.

The suspect then used a different ATM to withdraw what police are calling a "large sum" of money from the victim's account.

Anyone with information about the male suspect is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.