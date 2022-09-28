Police seeking suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted teen boy

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

Police said the incident happened in the Manor Park area between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sept. 20. The boy was walking on Hemlock Road, west of St. Laurent Boulevard when a stranger allegedly approached him, said something unintelligible to the boy and then groped him.

When the boy resisted, police claim the man pushed him to the ground. The boy was able to escape after a brief struggle.

The suspect is described as Black, in his late teens, with a prominent overbite. He was wearing a red jacket, green hat, blue shoes, and a white-and-black striped t-shirt.

Investigators think there could be other victims. If you have information about the suspect, or you experienced a similar assault, contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

If you see someone matching the description of the suspect in the area of Manor Park, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1.