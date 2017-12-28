

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Police Break and Enter unit is asking for the public's assistance to locate a man wanted on numerous outstanding arrest warrents.

They say 40-year-old Casey Leigh Boland from Ottawa is wanted on three outstanding warrants with additional charges pending.

Most of the arrests were for break-and-enters and theft, occuring over the last several weeks.

Boland is described as a Caucasian male, 5'6" with a slim build at roughly 120 lbs, balding-salt-and-pepper hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Boland or any break and enter is asked to call the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533, or Crime Stoppers.