OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a woman they say robbed a south Ottawa business earlier this month.

Police say the woman walked into a business on Walkley Road east of Bank Street around 4 a.m. on Nov. 15, wielding a bolt cutter.

She threatened an employee and fled with money, lottery tickets and cigarettes, police said. No one was hurt.

Police say the woman is white and about 250 pounds, and was carrying a white, red and black reusable bag. The bolt cutters had large blue handles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5116.