Police seeking suspect for pedestrian hit and run near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police in Lennox and Addington County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person responsible for a hit and run on a pedestrian near Kingston, Ont.

OPP said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a 67-year-old male who had been hit by a vehicle on Nov. 16 just after 7:30 a.m. The man was walking on Amherst Drive by Manitou Crescent, in the community of Amherstview.

The community is located in the Township of Loyalist, about 16 kilometres west of Kingston.

The male was treated by emergency services and sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle did not stay on scene and it is unknown what kind of car it was.

Police are looking for anyone with home security video or dash-cam footage that may have captured the incident.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or online at Crimestoppers.ca.