Police seeking info on suspected flasher in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police are asking for information from the public in order to identify a man suspected in a string of indecent acts in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood.

Police say there have been five separate reports of a man flashing his genitals at people since January. The incidents all happened between 11:30 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. in the area of Stewart Street and Daly Avenue near Nicholas Street.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a Black man in his thirties, Ottawa police said in a news release. No photos are available.

If anyone experiences a similar incident, police say it should be reported.

Residents with information can call the sexual assault unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.