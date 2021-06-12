OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after a driver hit a teenage pedestrian near Algonquin College Friday night.

Police said in a release Saturday morning the teenager was struck near the intersection of Baseline Road and Navaho Drive at around 11:25 p.m. and suffered serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described only as "dark-coloured." Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene and continued westbound on Baseline after the crash.

Ottawa police are now asking for witnesses to come forward, especially if they have dashcam video or information related to the subject vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the collision investigations section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca