OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man was stabbed in the chest overnight in the ByWard Market.

Police say three men got into a fight at around 12:30 a.m. on Murray Street near King Edward Avenue and, at one point, one of the three men men was stabbed in the chest by one man and assaulted by the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police say he is now in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.