Police seek witnesses after 10-year-old seriously injured in Stittsville collision
Ottawa Police at the scene of a collision on Stittsville Main St. that left a 10-year-old with serious injuries July 18, 2020. (Aaron Reid / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a Saturday afternoon crash in Stittsville.
A 10-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously hurt when the driver of a pickup truck hit him on Stittsville Main Street Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened at around 3:05 p.m.
Ottawa Paramedics said the 10-year-old suffered abdominal and leg injuries and was taken to CHEO in serious condition.
When reached Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police could not immediately give further information about what happened, saying only a pedestrian was involved. Images taken by CTV News at the scene show a damaged bicycle on the ground.
On Sunday, Ottawa Police tweeted that the child was on a bicycle, and he had been hit by a driver in a pickup truck. Police described the boy's injuries as non-life threatening.
No other information about the crash or about the driver was immediately available.
A section of Stittsville Main Street between Hobin Street and Carp Road was closed for the investigation but the road reopened a short time later.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to call west district investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.
Correction:
Please note: Some versions of this article may have been shared on social media with incorrect captions stating the roadway remained closed. This was due to an error in updating the article. The error has since been corrected.