OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a Saturday afternoon crash in Stittsville.

A 10-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously hurt when the driver of a pickup truck hit him on Stittsville Main Street Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:05 p.m.

Ottawa Paramedics said the 10-year-old suffered abdominal and leg injuries and was taken to CHEO in serious condition.

When reached Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police could not immediately give further information about what happened, saying only a pedestrian was involved. Images taken by CTV News at the scene show a damaged bicycle on the ground.

On Sunday, Ottawa Police tweeted that the child was on a bicycle, and he had been hit by a driver in a pickup truck. Police described the boy's injuries as non-life threatening.

Update: A 10 year old boy on a bicycle was struck by a driver in a pickup truck. The boy suffered non life-threatening injuries and an investigation is being done by Frontline officers. Any information or if you witnessed the collision please contact West staff desk 2912. https://t.co/LoqAEITRMx — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 19, 2020

No other information about the crash or about the driver was immediately available.

A section of Stittsville Main Street between Hobin Street and Carp Road was closed for the investigation but the road reopened a short time later.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call west district investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.

Map below for reference purposes.