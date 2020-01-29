OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are looking to identify two men in connection to a robbery in the Heron Gate area earlier this month.

Police say two men arranged to meet another man in the 2800 block of Baycrest Drive on Jan. 6 around 2:40 p.m. The suspects allegedly lured the man to a stairwell of the building, attacked him and stole his cell phone. The man was seriously injured.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 5’8”, thin build and around 20 years old. He was wearing a black tuque, grey hooded sweater, black jacket and red jogging pants at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a black man, about 6’0”, and a thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweater, red winter coat and black pants at the time.

On Wednesday, police also released a video of the two suspects in an elevator.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.