OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals following a recent stabbing.

In a press release, Ottawa police said a 26-year-old man was stabbed at an apartment on St. Laurent Boulevard, south of Smyth Road, at around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim is in stable condition.

Police now want to identify two people, whom they're calling "persons of interest" in connection with this case.

The first person is described as a Black male, in his early 20’s, wearing a black puffy jacket with a hood, dark pants with white stripes on each side, and black shoes.

The second person is described as a Black male, in his early 20’s, wearing a white Nike pullover hoodie, dark pants with red design on right leg, white gloves, a white mask, and red running shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.