

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for your help to identify a person involved in a suspicious incident in the city's East end.

Police say the incident happened at a local school in the East end on November 21st between 4:30pm and 5pm.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 8921. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.