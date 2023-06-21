Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who is accused of robbing a bank on Rideau Street May 27, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who is accused of robbing a bank on Rideau Street May 27, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina