Police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank in May.

According to police, a man walked into the TD Bank at the Rideau Centre at around 3 p.m. May 27, told the teller he had a gun and demanded cash. He then walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, standing around 5-foot-9 (175 cm) with a slim build, grey hair, and a tattoo on his upper right arm. He was wearing a light-coloured polo shirt, jeans, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.