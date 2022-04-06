Police seek to ID man suspected of breaking into ByWard Market bars after hours

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a string of break-ins at ByWard Market bars and restaurants.

Police said several businesses in the market were broken into in the last week of February by what appears to be the same man. In all instances, the suspect broke a window and stole alcohol and money.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8 (173cm) to 5-foot-10 (178cm) with a thin build.

At the time, he was wearing a navy-blue tuque with orange lettering, a black jacket, black pants and red, grey and white running shoes.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this individual or any break and enters is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 4533.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.