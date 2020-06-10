OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say they are asking for the public's help identifying three men who are accused of assaulting a man in Carp.

Police say the victim spotted three men on his property on Beavertail Road at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. He approached them and asked them to leave.

The men then allegedly attacked the homeowner without provocation, hitting him with fists, feet, and a rock. They then left the scene in a brown 2010s-model Toyota Corolla with Ontario plates after a passerby approached.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The three suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – a white male, 20-25 years old, with black hair, wearing a black baseball cap.

Suspect 2 – a white male, 16-20 years old, 5’9”-5’10” (175-178cm), with a thin build and blonde hair. He was wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans.

Suspect 3 – a white male, 20-25 years old, 5’2”-5’5” (157-165cm) with a thin build and clean-shaven. He was wearing a grey t-shirt.

No photos of the suspects are available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.