

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for three suspects accused of robbing a marijuana dispensary in February.

Police say three men, wearing disguises, entered the store on Montreal Road at around 12:50 p.m. February 17, 2018. One of them jumped the counter, opened the door for the other two, and then proceeded to demand cash and product.

One of the employees fought with one of the suspects, while a second employee tried to hide. A shot was fired, but no one was hit. The first employee did suffer significant injuries, however, which required surgery.

The suspects did manage to flee with cash and product from the dispensary, police say, and were last seen running south on Lajoie Street. It’s possible they may have fled further in a dark-coloured vehicle, described by police as being similar to, but not necessarily, a Chrysler Sebring.

The three suspects are described as follows:

#1-Black male, approximately 5'9"-5'10" (175 cm - 178 cm), approximately 180 lbs (82 kg). At the time he wore a black jacket with red stripes (front and back), dark grey pants, white gloves, white running shoes, a black hooded jacket, and a light blue baseball cap.

#2-Black male, approximately 5'10"-6'0" (178 cm - 183 cm), approximately 180-190lbs (82 kg - 86 kg). At the time he wore a black jacket with a hooded jacket underneath, grey jogging pants, black gloves, and black running (Adidas) shoe with white stripes.

#3-Caucasian male, approximately 5'7"-5'9" (170 cm - 175 cm), approximately 190 lbs (86 kg). At the time he wore a black jacket with two front pockets (chest area), with a hooded jacket underneath, a black ski mask, black gloves with white or grey coloring around the wrist, black Adidas pants with white stripes, white running shoes (possibly Adidas).

Anyone with information regarding this robbery, or any other robbery, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.