

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580





MRC des Collines Police say they’re looking for information after someone used an air gun to shoot three cats in Cantley, QC last month.

Police say they believe this happened on August 11 or 12 on Taché Street near de Maricourt Road. Two of the cats required serious surgery.

Police don’t know if only one person was doing this, or if there were others involved. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Injuring or killing an animal is a criminal code offense that carries a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine of up to $10,000 and an 18-month prison sentence. The municipality of Cantley also has a by-law that prohibits openly carrying and using things like air guns without a good reason.

Anyone with information is asked to MRC des Collines Police’s confidential info line at 1-844-477-2529.