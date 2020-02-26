OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a home on Trojan Avenue, east of St. Laurent Boulevard.

Police allege a man broke into the home on the residential street at around 3:20 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020. An undisclosed number of items were taken.

The suspect is described as a white man, believed to be in his 20s, with dark hair. He was clean-shaven and was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays coat at the time.

Police say he was driving a black or dark-coloured 2019 or 2020 four-door Kia Forte.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other break & enter, is asked to call the Ottawa Police’s Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3435.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.