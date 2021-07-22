OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a woman in the city’s west end last month.

Police say around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, officers responded to a call about a man with a knife trying to stab a woman near the intersection of Woodroffe and Byron avenues.

The man was not known to the woman and it was an unprovoked attack, police say. The woman was uninjured.

The man fled on foot toward the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

On Thursday, police released a photo of the suspect. He’s described as white, between 40 and 50 years old with short blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a grey Movati gym bag across his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.