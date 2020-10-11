OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman in her late 40s.

Sophie Galipeau was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street.

Ottawa police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Galipeau is described as white, approximately 4’9" tall, with a heavy build. She has shoulder length brown hair, often kept in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a grey rain coat with a hood, black pants and black shoes.

If located, please call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.