Police seek help locating missing woman
Published Sunday, October 11, 2020 11:21AM EDT
Sophie Galipeau was last seen Oct. 10, 2020 in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street. (Photo submitted by the Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman in her late 40s.
Sophie Galipeau was last seen at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the area of Parkdale Avenue and Scott Street.
Ottawa police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
Galipeau is described as white, approximately 4’9" tall, with a heavy build. She has shoulder length brown hair, often kept in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a grey rain coat with a hood, black pants and black shoes.
If located, please call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.