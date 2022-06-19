Police seek help locating missing teen

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Joseph Retik was last seen in the Pleasant Park Road area early Sunday morning.

He is described as a white male, wearing low-top blue sneakers, shorts, a cream-colored t-shirt and a dark blue Puma backpack.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Joseph Retik is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 3212.