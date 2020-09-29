OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dominique Rowe-Vanburen was last seen Monday in the area of Tenth Line Road and Innes Road.

He is described as a Caucasian male, 5’9 (175cm), 170 pounds (77kg), with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey jeans and a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Dominique Rowe-Vanburen is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.