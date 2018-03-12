

Ted Raymon, The Canadian Press





Ottawa Police are asking for help identifying two men accused of breaking into a business west of Ottawa.

Police say the business in the 1400 block of Diamondview Road, near March Road, was entered via the side entrance at around 1:00 a.m. March 3. A “large quantity” of tools was allegedly stolen.

The two suspects are both described as white men in their 20s.

One of them was wearing a two-tone jacket with a grey hoodie underneath. The other was wearing a hunting jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information regarding this break & enter, or any other break & enter, is asked to call the Ottawa Police's Break & Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, Ext. 2655 Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.